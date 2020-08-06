Rex Orange County went from recording songs in his bedroom to leading a sold-out UK tour. The singer’s 2019 Pony marked his major-label debut but the singer has been making music since he was young. Rex self-released his debut album Bcos U Will Never B Free in 2015 when he was still in high school and he’s celebrating his five-year career anniversary by releasing the effort on vinyl.

About his debut album, Rex said he never could have imagined how far he’s come since the 2015 effort: “I remember being 16, midway through my final years of school and feeling like I had a lot I wanted to say. I didn’t have a strong intention with the release of Bcos U Will Never B Free, I just felt determined to make something and put it out into the world. But with it came the idea and belief to pursue music as a career. I could have never predicted that I’d end up playing some of those songs to the people in all the places I’ve toured since. And I feel so lucky to still be making music 5 years on.”

Check out the Bcos U Will Never B Free album cover and tracklist below.

1. “Rex (Intro)”

2. “Paradise”

3. “Belly (The Grass Stains)”

4. “Corduroy Dream”

5. “Japan”

6. “Portrait Of Ned”

7. “Green Eyes, Pt. II”

8. “A Song About Being Sad”

9. “Know Love”

10. “Curfew…”

Bcos U Will Never B Free is out 9/4 via Sony. Pre-order it here.