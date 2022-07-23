The last week has been filled with controversy for Ricky Martin and it began when the singer was accused of domestic violence by his 21-year-old nephew who Martin was allegedly in a seven-month relationship with. Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who also filed a protection order against Martin, made note of “physical and psychological attacks” that occurred during their relationship. Less than a week after the accusations were made against Martin, the singer’s nephew decided to withdraw the claims which resulted in the case being dismissed in Puerto Rican court.

Ricky Martin having a damn good night for evident reasons. As he should. This is the energy we all deserve. 💪🏽🎉🎤🎶🕺 pic.twitter.com/BhVFBDcmkB — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) July 23, 2022

Just a day after that case was closed, Martin took to the Hollywood Bowl for a performance, and it was there that he delivered a message about love to his audience. “Are you ready to have a good time? ‘Cause that’s why I came here,” he told the crowd at the show. “We’re going to go back in time. We’re going to be romantic at times. We’re gonna have some energy at times.” He concluded, “All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on the love and light and let’s just have a good time.”

After the court case was dismissed, Martin’s lawyer shared a statement about the matter. “Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” the statement read. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

It continued, “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

You can watch Martin speak to the crowd during the concert in the video above.