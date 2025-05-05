Here’s some good news for fans of Rina Sawayama’s John Wick 4 assassin scion: Sawayama is confirmed to return as Shimazu Akira in the upcoming spinoff, Caine. According to Billboard, the bullet-blasting action film begins production later this year with Donnie Yen reprising the titular role from Wick 4.

Yen told Variety, “Most delighted to welcome Rina back into this new exciting journey with us. It will be my pleasure and attempt to elevate her amazing character that left us mesmerized from John Wick: Chapter 4!” Likewise, series co-producer Chad Stahelski praised the singer and dancer, saying, “Rina is such a badass. I love what she did with this role in Chapter 4 and can’t wait to see her cross paths with Caine once again.”

Although no plot details have yet been revealed, viewers may remember that Akira had hunted down Caine at the end of John Wick 4, seeking revenge for the death of her father (Sanada Hiroyuki’s Shimazu Koji), who Caine killed in a duel at the Osaka Continental. The series being what it is, they’ll undoubtedly be forced to postpone their fateful encounter to team up to issue some balletic ballistic hurting to various ne’er-do-wells employed by the High Table.

Sawayama was cast in John Wick 4 due to her dance training, which allowed her to perform the series’ signature complex fight choreography convincingly, but some unexpected acting chops allowed her to demonstrate poise beyond her experience with screen vets Keanu Reeves, Yen, and Sanada. With the series continuing this summer with Ana de Armas’ Ballerina, here’s hoping that de Armas and Sawayama’s lethal ladies get to team up in a future film.