After sharing her new album Hold The Girl last year, Rina Sawayama is making her film debut in John Wick 4 later this month. In an appearance on The Tonight Show on March 15 (her first late-night TV interview), the singer revealed she used her music videos to help her get the role as Akira.

“I had just finished writing my second album,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “Not fully, but the bulk of it. And I was having a creative block before that, so it was amazing that I managed to write most of it in two months. And never in my schedule have I had a couple months free, but because I finished that block of work there was a couple months free after that. And then I just randomly get a call from Chad Stahelski.”

Sawayama continued: “I co-direct some of my videos and I write some of my videos as well.” For her song, “XS” she played a robot. “I wrote into my videos the fact that I’ll be acting as a character… Honestly I was thinking, ‘You know what? If I’ve got this budget to do a music video, I’m also going to make it my acting portfolio.’ And it worked!”

“I would love to do more,” she said. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I would love to do more.”

