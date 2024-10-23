There’s A Promising Update On Rina Sawayama’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff Movie

There’s a strong case to be made that John Wick: Chapter 4 is the best John Wick movie, and not just because of the staircase scene.

The Keanu Reeves-starring film introduced three awesome additions to the Wick-verse: Donnie Yen as blind assassin Caine, a pre-Shogun Hiroyuki Sanada as Osaka Continental Hotel manager Koji, and musician/actress Rina Sawayama as his daughter, Akira. The post-credits scene set up a confrontation between Caine and Akira, who aims to get her revenge over the death of her father. Will we ever see what happens next?

Possibly! Last year, John Wick producer Erica Lee teased a spinoff starring Sawayama. “The character of Akira really pops in the movie, and I’d love to sort of see some further adventures with her character,” she told Screen Rant. “There’s a lot of characters in John Wick 4, and a lot of fan favorites from movies of the past. There’s definitely a lot of stuff we want to dig deeper into.”

The latest update on the potential spinoff (not to be confused with the other John Wick spinoff) comes from entertainment journalist Brandon Streussnig, who wrote on X, “Was just talking to one of the Wick producers (on the record so I’m not spilling any beans lol) and asked ‘so we’re definitely seeing the Donnie/Rina movie right?'” They replied, “Yes. Absolutely, yes.”

