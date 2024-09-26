Ana de Armas showed off her action movie bonafides in a scene-stealing performance in the most recent James Bond film, Spectre. Now she’s joined another iconic franchise, this time as the lead.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4 and stars de Armas as Eve Macarro, who is “beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma,” per the official plot synopsis. In other words, she’s a ballerina assassin (it’s a big year for ballerina hybrids).

You can watch the trailer above.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and from the John Wick films, Ian McShane, the late Lance Reddick, and, yes, Keanu Reeves.

“I’m in pain,” de Armas said about filming Ballerina last year. “My body, my back, everything hurts. I’m sore, I’m bruised.” She also described what it’s like doing stunt work with John Wick himself. “This man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts, and I’m like, ‘I can’t complain anymore. I’m done.’ Because he’s doing it. He truly is the best.”

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina opens in theaters on June 6, 2025.