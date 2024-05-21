BTS‘ mandatory time in the Korean military is almost complete. While their hiatus has been felt by their loyal fans, the boys have been keeping fans fed as solo acts, each of them dropping albums of their own.

Up next, RM is set to release his new solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person later this week. This marks RM’s second solo album since 2022’s Indigo. While fans are dying for a single iota of new music for BTS, RM has teased the album with its lead single, “Come Back To Me.”

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer for new music.

Here’s everything we know about RM’s new album, Right Place, Wrong Person.