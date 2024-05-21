rm bts TOP
RM’s New Album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’: Everything To Know, Including The Release Date, Tracklist & More

BTS‘ mandatory time in the Korean military is almost complete. While their hiatus has been felt by their loyal fans, the boys have been keeping fans fed as solo acts, each of them dropping albums of their own.

Up next, RM is set to release his new solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person later this week. This marks RM’s second solo album since 2022’s Indigo. While fans are dying for a single iota of new music for BTS, RM has teased the album with its lead single, “Come Back To Me.”

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer for new music.

Here’s everything we know about RM’s new album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

Release date

Right Place, Wrong Person is out 5/24 via BigHit. Find more information here.

Tracklist

1. “Right People, Wrong Place”
2. “Nuts”
3. “Out Of Love”
4. “Domodachi” Feat. Little Simz
5. “?” Feat. Domi & JD Beck
6. “Groin”
7. “Heaven”
8. “Lost!”
9. “Around The World In A Day” Feat. Moses Sumney
10. “ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)”
11. “Come Back To Me”

Singles

So far, RM has released “Come Back To Me” as the lead single from Right Place, Wrong Person.

Features

Right Place, Wrong Person features collaborations with Little Simz, Domi & JD Beck, and Moses Sumney.

Artwork

You can see the Right Place, Wrong Person artwork below.

BigHit

Tour

A tour in support of Right Place, Wrong Person has not been announced.

