Chappell Roan’s record-setting music festival performance is going international. The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer was announced as one of the headliners for Rock En Seine 2025, which takes place from August 20 to 24 at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, near Paris, France. The lineup also includes ASAP Rocky, London Grammer, Vampire Weekend, recent Grammy winner Doechii, Anyma, Justice, Jamie xx, Queens Of The Stone Age, Fontaines DC, Mk.gee, and Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory.

Pre-sale tickets for Rock En Seine 2025 will be available beginning Friday, February 14, at 2 p.m. CET with preferential prices exclusively for Revolut customers (there’s a €10 discount — roughly 10 bucks in American dollars — on tickets or packages when using Revolut Pay until Monday, February 17). Meanwhile, the general sale starts on Monday, February 17, at 10 a.m. CET. You can find more information here.

Check out the festival’s full lineup below.