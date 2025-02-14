Chappell Roan’s record-setting music festival performance is going international. The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer was announced as one of the headliners for Rock En Seine 2025, which takes place from August 20 to 24 at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, near Paris, France. The lineup also includes ASAP Rocky, London Grammer, Vampire Weekend, recent Grammy winner Doechii, Anyma, Justice, Jamie xx, Queens Of The Stone Age, Fontaines DC, Mk.gee, and Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory.
Pre-sale tickets for Rock En Seine 2025 will be available beginning Friday, February 14, at 2 p.m. CET with preferential prices exclusively for Revolut customers (there’s a €10 discount — roughly 10 bucks in American dollars — on tickets or packages when using Revolut Pay until Monday, February 17). Meanwhile, the general sale starts on Monday, February 17, at 10 a.m. CET. You can find more information here.
Check out the festival’s full lineup below.
Rock En Seine 2025 Lineup For Wednesday, August 20
Chappell Roan
London Grammar
Luvcat
Suki Waterhouse
Rock En Seine 2025 Lineup For Thursday, August 21
ASAP Rocky
Vampire Weekend
Doechii
Khruangbin
Barry Can’t Swim
Mk.gee
Montell Fish
Alemeda
Rock En Seine 2025 Lineup For Friday, August 22
Anyma
Aurora
Caribou
Empire Of The Sun
Marc Rebillet
Good Neighbours
Rock En Seine 2025 Lineup For Saturday, August 23
Justice
Jamie xx
Jorja Smith
Artemas
Dabeull
Luidji
Rock En Seine 2025 Lineup For Sunday, August 24
Queens Of The Stone Age
Fontaines DC
Last Train
Stereophonics
Wallows
Kneecap
Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory