On Sunday, Chappell Roan won her first (hopefully of many) Grammy. It’s something she had been manifesting for over a decade.

A resurfaced video from 2012 shared by X user @m1dwestprincess shows 14-year-old Kayleigh Rose Amstutz — the future “your favorite artist’s favorite artist” — accepting a novelty-sized check for $1,012 after winning the Springfield’s Got Talent show in Springfield, Missouri. When asked by a judge about her future plans, she replied, “I want to win a Grammy. So, that’s my goal and I’m going to do whatever it takes to get it.”

Roan doesn’t need good luck (babe). She did the damn thing.

The “Pink Pony Club” singer used her Best New Artist acceptance speech to demand better treatment for artists from record labels. “I told myself if I ever won a Grammy, and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage in healthcare, especially to developing artists,” she said. Roan went on to say that “record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

You can watch the full pre-fame Chappell Roan video here.