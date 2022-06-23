Justin Timberlake 2022 SITW
Justin Timberlake Recognized His Faults And Apologized For His Awkward Dancing At Something In The Water

It’d been a little while since we saw Justin Timberlake take over a stage for a performance. One of the last moments came back at the beginning of 2021 when he performed with Ant Clemons for President Joe Biden’s inauguration. That drought ended when Pharrell invited Timberlake to perform with him during day two of his Something In The Water Festival last weekend. Pharrell’s near-two-hour set also included appearances from N.O.R.E., T.I., and Clipse, who reunited for their first performance together in ten years. While the aforementioned names’ appearances were memorable for their performances, there was a little more to it for Timberlake.

During his time at Something In The Water, Timberlake showed off some dance moves that were quite awkward, to say the least. With thousands of people watching, both at the festival grounds in Washington D.C. and at home through a livestream, it was no surprise that fans had plenty of reactions to Timberlake’s dance moves. After reading the comments over the past few days, the singer took to Instagram to issue an apology.

“D.C., I want to apologize to you for two reasons: here and here,” he said in a video he posted on his Instagram Story as he zoomed in on his feet. “I had a long talk with both of them, individually, and said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again.’” Timberlake added that his khaki pants could be the blame for his dance moves as they were “a real khaki vibe.” In the end, he promised to “get it right” in the future and then added a bunch of memes to show that he was not offended by the social media jokes.

You can view Timberlake’s video above and some of the reactions to his dancing below.

