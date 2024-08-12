Lisa is making her acting debut in one of the best shows on TV. No pressure! The Blackpink singer will play a still-unknown character in season 3 of HBO’s The White Lotus, which was filmed in Thailand.

“Oh my God, Mike White? I think he’s a genius,” Lisa (who will be credited as Lalisa Manobal) told Elle during an interview before sharing her reaction when she got the part. “I think I cried. I was with my friends, my mom’s friends, and my mom as well, but I didn’t tell them that I auditioned for it. I’m super excited and nervous, because it’s my first acting project. So I was happy for a second, and then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, wait, how am I going to deliver this?’”

Lisa (who is already doing her part to promote the show) quickly found her confidence when she realized filming The White Lotus isn’t dissimilar to shooting music videos, whether with Blackpink or her solo career.

“It’s pretty new to me, but I think it’s similar to shooting music videos… I’m excited for my fans to see it,” she said.

Lisa will be joined in the cast by Goggins, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Scott Glenn, among many others. The White Lotus season 3 premieres in 2025.