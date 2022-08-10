Rosalía Soaks Up The Sun In Her Fun New ‘Despechá’ Video

Rosalía had a hit with her album from earlier this year, Motomami: It was her second No. 1 album in her native Spain and her first to crack the Billboard 200 here in the US. Already, though, she’s moving on from the LP, as last month yielded her first post-Motomami single, “Despechá.”

She’s not done with that song yet, as she dropped a new video for it today. The clip was filmed on location on the Spanish island of Mallorca and it’s a slice-of-life look at a day at the beach, complete with sunbathing, dancing, games, and smiles galore.

Rosalía previously said of the song, “There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she said. “This is the place from where I make music, from where I did it when I first started and where I will continue to until God says so. I’m grateful for having been able to travel in recent years and have learned from music from other places including the DR, where artists like Fefita La Grande, Juan Luis Guerra and Omega have inspired me and without them this song would not exist.”

Watch the “Despechá” video above.