Rosalía Unveils ‘Despechá,’ A Catchy New Song

Rosalía does not rest. She released one of the biggest albums of this year, Motomami, which received praise from Cardi B and even Barack Obama. Now, she’s already back with brand new material, unveiling the song “Despechá” today.

“There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she said. “This is the place from where I make music, from where I did it when I first started and where I will continue to until God says so.”

She added, “I’m grateful for having been able to travel in recent years and have learned from music from other places including the DR, where artists like Fefita La Grande, Juan Luis Guerra and Omega have inspired me and without them this song would not exist.”

Motomami was also praised by Lorde. “I’ve listened to the Rosalía album every day since it came out,” the “Royals” singer wrote in her newsletter. “F*ck, it’s so good, I gagged when I heard that interpolation of ‘Archangel,’ ‘Hentai’ is genius, ‘Sakura’… projects like this remind me why I live for pop music — at its best, there’s nothing better.”

Listen to “Despechá” above.