As an X (formerly Twitter) user tweeted earlier this month, “the industry was sorely lacking an unserious fun pop girlie & now we have sabrina.” That was directly in reference to Sabrina Carpenter’s 25th birthday cake, which featured a Leonardo DiCaprio meme. Indeed, Carpenter has become known for routinely having fun and joking around, and she kept that energy up over the weekend.

At a recent concert, Adele expressed her admiration for Carpenter’s hit “Espresso,” saying, “As I got into bed last night, because [it] was a very late night for me, I found myself singing, ‘I’m working late, ’cause I’m a singer,’ that Sabrina Carpenter song. That song is my jam!”

Then, Carpenter struck, sharing a tweet relaying that quote and adding, “all i read was Adele thinks about me in bed <3."

all i read was Adele thinks about me in bed <3 https://t.co/V2nfgHI1hS — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) May 19, 2024

That tweet was just a blip in the stellar weekend Carpenter just enjoyed. Most notably, she made her debut appearance as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where she performed “Espresso” and a medley of “Feather” and “Nonsense.” She also got in one of the episode’s more memorable sketches, a Scooby-Doo parody where things go completely off the walls in a way that has never happened in the classic cartoon.