Sabrina Carpenter has quite the catalog of pop hits. Her debut as a Saturday Night Live musical guest made for an evening of bops galore. In her second performance of the night, Carpenter delivered an angelic performance of her hit single, “Feather”

Dressed in a rose gold one-piece garment bedecked with feathers, Carpenter took command of the stage, with smooth, flowing movements. Her dancers, dressed in white, matched her energy and created a flawless aesthetic.

“Feather” then transitioned into another one of her hit singles, “Nonsense.” The lights then changed color, creating a more intimate mood. “Nonsense” went viral earlier this year, as Carpenter performed the song during her opening slot on Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour.

During each performance, Carpenter changed the lyrics to the song’s outro, tying it the city in which she was performing. Many times, the outro was rife with sexual innuendos. And for her first time on SNL, she decided to commemorate the performance in a special way.

Sabrina Carpenter performs “Feather” on SNL. https://t.co/WENHuL3p5R — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 19, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter performs “Nonsense” on SNL. https://t.co/OXwEdykByh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 19, 2024

“He is 30 Rock hard because I said hi / My sense of humor is, but I am not dry / SNL, I just came for the first time,” sang Carpenter on the outro.

You can watch the performances of “Feather” and “Nonsense” above.