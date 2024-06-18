Sabrina Carpenter has pop music in a chokehold. For the past few months, her hit single “Espresso” has been taking over our airwaves and our TikTok feeds. And of course, we can’t get her latest single, “Please Please Please” out of our heads. But during an appearance on BBC Radio One’s Live Lounge, Carpenter performed a cover of another equally infectious pop hit.

Showing love to fellow pop girly Chappell Roan, Carpenter gave her spin on Roan’s viral single, “Good Luck, Babe!”

Carpenter’s version starts off a little bit more slowed-down, but then picks up after the first chorus. As Carpenter is known to — as she says in her hit single, “Nonsense.” — jump the octave, Carpenter shows off her wide vocal range.

Carpenter has nothing but love for her fellow ladies in the pop game. And like all of us, Carpenter can’t get “Good Luck, Babe!” out of her head.

“I just haven’t stopped listening to this song since it came out,” Carpenter said. “I’m a huge fan of Chappell’s and we wanted to put our own little twist on it.”

You can listen to Carpenter’s cover of “Good Luck, Babe!” here.

Carpenter’s new album, Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island. Find more information here.