If Sabrina Carpenter wears your favorite sports team’s jersey, you should ask her to please please please take it off. Okay, not for that reason, you creep, but because there’s a Drake-like Sabrina Carpenter curse brewing, and it’s already come for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia Phillies.

What Is The “Sabrina Carpenter Curse”?

Last month, Carpenter wore a bedazzled Maple Leafs jersey during the Toronto stop of her Short N’ Sweet Tour. The 2024-2025 NHL season hadn’t quite kicked off yet, but the Maple Leafs had their opener on Wednesday and lost to the Montreal Canadians. You know what other team lost yesterday? The Phillies, to the NLCS-advancing, Grimace-loving New York Mets.

This defeat was personal for Carpenter. She was born in Pennsylvania and showed off her Phils fandom with another custom jersey (with the number “69” on the back, naturally) while performing at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. You can see the look here.

To recap, the last two times Carpenter wore a jersey for a specific team, that team lost their next game. Or as X user @shawn_depaz joked, “Phillies: DEAD. Leafs: lost season opener to Montreal. Will be monitoring the Sabrina Carpenter curse going forward.” There’s only one way to know for sure: get her in a Yankees jersey, and see if they blow the next two games to the Royals.