Earlier this month, Sabrina Carpenter announced her plans for Valentine’s Day included releasing a new deluxe edition of her fan-favorite album, Short N’ Sweet. As promised, the updated version of her breakout album has arrived, along with a revamped, country western version of standout track “Please Please Please” featuring none other than country legend, Dolly Parton. Carpenter previously joked that Parton wouldn’t like her to swear but she couldn’t help herself, sneaking a “holy sh*t” into the announcement tweet. However, true to form, the new “Please Please Please” does remove some dirty language.

Meanwhile, the music video for the song nods to another odd couple, the titular duo of Thelma And Louise. After some opening news clippings set the stage — the two are wanted fugitives suspected of murder — Sabrina and Dolly drive their pickup truck like they stole it to stay ahead of the law. A reveal toward the end shows they’ve also added kidnapping to their list of crimes, but unlike the duo from the film, our two country lasses manage to dodge the cherry tops in hot pursuit.

Speaking of arrests, it turned out that Carpenter’s tour tradition of “arresting” celebrities with fuzzy pink cuffs was actually requested by one of her first “victims”: Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

You can watch Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” video featuring Dolly Parton above.

Short N’ Sweet Deluxe is out now via Island Records. You can stream it here.