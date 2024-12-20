Earlier this week, Sabrina Carpenter joined Jack Antonoff onstage for a stripped-down performance of her hit song, “Please Please Please” in New York City. The viral response was the perfect primer for her premiere on NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts, where the Short N’ Sweet singer delighted fans with renditions of her fan favorites like “Taste,” “Bed Chem,” and of course, “Please Please Please.” She also explained how she got her reputation for being “explicitly horny” thanks to the “Nonsense Outro” lyrics that were initially rejected but were eventually allowed to flourish thanks to the good people in Boston. The arrangements also contain a bit of a country twinge, suggesting a potential new direction for her future musical output.

Carpenter had a busy 2024, stuffed to bursting with tour dates, public appearances, and viral moments, but it seems she saved many of those for the final month of the year. Since December started, she released her A Nonsense Christmas special, in which she performed “Last Christmas” with Chappell Roan, gushed about meeting Paul McCartney on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and got a “juicy” shout-out on Saturday Night Live. Before that, she rejoined Taylor Swift on her Eras tour, proved that her mic is always on with a lush Tonight Show performance, and even accidentally helped get New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted on corruption charges. Maybe next year, she can get Elon Musk to give up his ownership of Twitter or something.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter’s NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert above.