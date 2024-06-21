Sabrina Carpenter, at times, can take things to a fun and sexually charged place. During a recent BBC performance, for example, she sang the following “Nonsense” outro: “How quickly can you take your clothes off, pop quiz / I’m American I am not British, so BBC: it stands for something different / This Live Lounge is so lit because I’m in it, innit.”

Carpenter says, though, that despite the frequency of moments like these, sex isn’t actually on the brain for her all the time.

In a video from Vanity Fair, Carpenter said she’s not as horny as it may seem. In the clip, she explains, “Over the last year, I’ve heard from a lot of people, like, ‘Wow, she’s just the horniest girl alive,’ because sometimes in my songs, I say some crazy things on stage. But I’m actually a very normal amount of horny, and also, a lot of it is because I’m able to kind of have fun and play. You know, when I’m doing these live shows, it’s just a matter of not taking things too seriously. I love play on words and I love funny innuendos; It’s just always been something that makes me laugh. So, yeah, I’m not the horniest girl alive, for sure.”

Check out the video below.