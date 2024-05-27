It can be tough for artists to find something that’s distinctly theirs, something unique that artist and fan alike can enjoy as a special sort of in joke. Sabrina Carpenter has something, though: When she performs her song “Nonsense” live, she routinely switches up the lyrics in the song’s outro, modifying them to be some sort of joke and/or reference to where she’s performing.

One of the most (in)famous examples was her BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance of the song in 2023, in which she sang, “How quickly can you take your clothes off, pop quiz / I’m American I am not British, so BBC: it stands for something different / This Live Lunge is so lit because I’m in it, innit.”

As for what Carpenter’s talking about, we’ll let Urban Dictionary explain. Scroll past the silly definitions, though. You’ll know the right one when you see it.

BBC didn’t seem too thrilled about that, as they removed the quip from the YouTube upload of the performance. Well, Carpenter graced a BBC stage again this weekend, this time at Radio 1 Big Weekend. Of course, she came through with another BBC joke.

This time, she sang during “Nonsense,” “BBC said I should keep it PG / BBC, I wish I had it in me / There’s a double meaning if you dig deep.”

Check out the clip below.