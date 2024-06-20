Sabrina Carpenter got a boost from being an opener on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Her profile has increased since then, and now it’s her turn to bring increased exposure to up-and-comers: She announced The Short N’ Sweet Tour today (June 20), so here’s what to know about who’s opening.

Who Is Opening Sabrina Carpenter’s The Short N’ Sweet Tour?

The tour will feature openers Amaarae, Griff, and Declan McKenna, according to a press release.

Check out the list of tour dates below.

Sabrina Carpenter 2024 Tour Dates: The Short N’ Sweet Tour

08/10 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

09/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island Records. Find more information here.