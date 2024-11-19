Every time Sabrina Carpenter performs set highlight “Juno” during the Short N’ Sweet Tour, she asks the crowd “have you ever tried this one?” before debuting a new position. It’s a sexually-suggestive replacement for the since-retired “Nonsense” outro, and during the final US stop of the tour in Los Angeles on Monday, the “Espresso” singer really outdid herself.

Carpenter got down on her knees and held her hair with one hand, and with the other, she… well, you should just see it for yourself here.

“When I was younger, I think I’d almost feel pressure to write about mature subject matter because of the people around you being like, ‘This is something that is cool and what works.’ I didn’t do it until I felt like it was actually authentic to me,” Carpenter previously told Rolling Stone about songs like “Juno” (a reference to the Diablo Cody movie). “Those real moments where I’m just a 25-year-old girl who’s super horny are as real as when I’m going through a heartbreak and I’m miserable and I don’t feel like a person.”

Carpenter is done with touring until next year, when the Short N’ Sweet Tour resumes on March 3, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland. Maybe Ayo Edebiri will be in attendance!