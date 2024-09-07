Use of Snoop Dogg’s infamous catchphrase once got a news anchor fired. On the other hand, the coy incorporation of Sabrina Carpenter’s lyrics just gained one sports broadcaster some massive brownie points online.

In a video shared by announcer Dallas Braden’s wife, Meg Braden, revealed that a household dare pushed Braden to sneakily use Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” lyrics during the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics game on September 5.

“Day two of daring my husband, who is a broadcaster of a baseball team to say something on air,” she said. “This one’s fun.”

The video (viewable here) quickly cuts to a clip of Darren’s commentary during the matchup.

“I tell you heartbreak is one thing,” he said. “My ego’s another.”

But Braden wasn’t alone. His announcing partner quickly caught onto Braden’s game and showed off his pop culture knowledge, saying: “So the A’s are saying please don’t embarrass me, brother.”

At the time, most listeners might not have caught onto the insider challenger. But users at home, certainly did. Now, TikTok users have flooded Meg’s comment section to suggest other artists for her husband’s next broadcast.

As Adele so graciously pointed out Sabrina Carpenter’s lyrics are undeniably addictive. So, it is only right that it makes its way into other entertainment sectors.