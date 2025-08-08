The cover for Sabrina Carpenter’s new album made quite the kerfuffle online, but in the weeks since, she’s revealed that it’ll have multiple alternate covers that are a little less… controversial.

After sharing a cover for Man’s Best Friend that was “approved by God,” Carpenter has revealed one last cover that might just be the classiest of the bunch.

“the final alternate cover for Man’s Best Friend features such a special bonus track called ‘Such A Funny Way’ available only on vinyl,” she wrote on Instagram. “pre order now + a limited number of signed vinyl.”

On the new cover, Carpenter wears a glittering aquamarine evening gown as she holds court among a group of attractive, tuxedoed young men. They appear to be at a fancy dinner, complete with white tablecloths, glasses of champagne, and a vase full of red roses.

The new cover brings the total to four, including two other alternate covers. In one, Carpenter lounges on an easy chair surrounded by bouquets of roses, while the second bears a black-and-white photo of the “Espresso” singer resting her arm on a man’s shoulder. Of course, the first one, the one that polarized audiences over its striking imagery, features the singer in a suggestive pose, kneeling in front of a man whose face the audience doesn’t see.

Whatever your interpretation of the various looks, Man’s Best Friend is due on 8/29 via Island Records. Find more information here.