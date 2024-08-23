Today (August 23) is one of the biggest days of Sabrina Carpenter’s career so far: She just released Short N’ Sweet, her first new album since becoming a chart-topping pop superstar. She preceded the occasion by celebrating in a major way: The night before, she was as guest on The Tonight Show and did a little bit of everything.

Carpenter and the episode’s other guest, Zoë Kravitz, sat down for an “Ew!” segment, the fictional webshow hosted by Jimmy Fallon’s frequently disgusted young girl character. Dubbed “ew” were mullets, PopSockets, Hoka shoes, and Love Island USA, while Stanley Tucci was deemed “cute” and “pink drink” got overwhelming approval from the trio.

Carpenter also sat down for an interview with Fallon. One of the things she spoke about was working with Jenna Ortega for her new “Taste” video. She said, “It was inspired by one of my favorite films, and she was a huge fan of the film. And also, I’m so excited for you guys to see the video, you have no idea. I think it’s my favorite one I’ve ever done.”

Beyond that, Carpenter also performed “Please Please Please,” so check out all the clips from her night on Fallon above and below.