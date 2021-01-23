After a fast and furious couple weeks of smash hit singles, a love triangle, and lots of internet rumors, the dust is beginning to settle on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.” The hit single is a torch song about Olivia’s broken heart, and has managed to rack up debut streaming numbers that rendered Spotify execs speechless, while earning her praise from Taylor Swift, Halsey, and Cardi B. It’s also drawn attention of another kind, from Olivia’s rumored ex Joshua Bassett, her Disney+ co-star, and his rumored new girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter.

In the days since “Drivers License” success, both of these entertainers have taken it upon themselves to release new singles — “Lie Lie Lie” and “Skin,” respectively — that appear to play into the narrative of Olivia’s original song. It’s arguable that “Drivers License” references the pair’s new relationship in its lyrics, but her take is ambiguous enough that probably no one would’ve done more than guess and move on if Bassett and Carpenter hadn’t decided to issue response songs. And, sadly, neither of their songs even come close to the pathos or momentum that Olivia’s original has.

what's under sabrina carpenter's skin??? olivia's #1 billboard success??????????? i'm confused — kaila ren (@kaila_ren) January 22, 2021

In fact, fans are now beginning to wonder if Bassett and Carpenter, and particularly Carpenter’s song “Skin,” which seems to take the descriptor of “blonde” hair in “Drivers License” personally (even though it’s just an objective fact and not a dig?) are simply trying to ride on the coattails of Olivia’s success. It certainly seems to be working, the “Lie Lie Lie” video has racked up over 5 million views at the time of writing, even though most of the other videos on his channel only have thousands of views. “Skin,” on the other hand, has only been out for two days and it already 3.5 million views and is making major strides on Spotify charts.

Skin by Sabrina Carpenter is a deliciously shady bop. You cannot tell me that this rollout of music from all three parties isn’t planned in some way. I thank them all for the much needed drama during this dry and dire time 🙌🏾 — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) January 22, 2021

.@SabrinaAnnLynn is predicted to get her first Billboard Hot 100 entry next week with "Skin" at #40. (via @talkofthecharts) pic.twitter.com/DtFu7KWujK — SabrinaUpdates (@charts_sabrina) January 23, 2021

Either way, all three of the artists are benefitting from the attention, but it’s still Olivia who is the most — “Drivers License” currently sits at 62 million views on Youtube and the No. 1 song on the Billboard chart. “Skin” is nowhere near that level, but it’s building quickly. Listen below if you haven’t heard it yet.

Oh and before you go, just know that Sabrina and Joshua have a collaboration on his forthcoming EP called “We Both Know.” The games are just beginning…