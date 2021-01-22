It’s early in 2021 yet, but we’re already rich in pop drama. In one corner is Olivia Rodrigo and her searing torch song “Drivers License,” a track that is, by the way, the biggest song in the world at the moment, shattering Spotify records and winning over fans like Taylor Swift, Halsey, and Cardi B. In another corner we have Joshua Bassett, rumored ex-boyfriend/subject matter of “Drivers License” pathos, insisting Olivia’s side of things is a “Lie Lie Lie” in his new single, and then, unrelatedly, landing himself in the hospital for serious surgery. All humor aside, here’s hoping he is doing good and gets healthy as soon as possible. Bassett and Rodrigo star on a Disney+ show together, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series where their characters have a romance, which always complicates reality.

All this to set the stage for Sabrina Carpenter, who chose to directly address some of the lyrics ini Olivia’s new single in her new single “Skin,” namely about the girl with blonde hair, which fans already assumed were about Sabrina. So, as the story goes, around the time Olivia and Joshua stopped being as close, he got with Sabrina, a much older blonde who is about four years older than the two teen stars.

Olivia’s lyrics on “Drivers License”:

“And you’re probably with that blonde girl

Who always made me doubt

She’s so much older than me

She’s everything I’m insecure about”

Sabrina’s lyrics on “Skin”:

“Maybe we could’ve been friends

If I met you in another life

Maybe then we could pretend

There’s no gravity in the words we write

Maybe you didn’t mean it

Maybe blonde was the only rhyme

The only rhyme”

She goes on to assert in the chorus that the drama is breaking her heart, but not getting under her skin. Clearly not, hence the whole song about it… that’s not even a subliminal, that’s a direct shot on both ends. We’ll see how this continues to play out. Listen to Sabrina’s new song above.