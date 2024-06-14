Saltburn: The movie that dominated 2023 (and made for some awkward Christmas gatherings) thanks in part to its iconic bathtub scene. The movie is also known for its soundtrack, especially for giving new life to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor.”

Well, there’s a new vinyl edition of the soundtrack out now via Blood Records and Bad World, and it’s the perfect tribute to the movie: The vinyl record itself is filled with “bath water” (some liquidy substance that probably isn’t actually bath water but nonetheless gives that impression).

In a recent interview, Ellis-Bextor told Uproxx of her song’s resurgence, “I love it when fun things happen, unexpected things happen. I’ve been lucky enough to have it a couple of times in my career when something unexpected has just taken flight. It’s always pretty glorious and you just got to enjoy it. Those moments are special.”

Check out the vinyl edition’s tracklist below.