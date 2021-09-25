Britney Spears’ new fiancee Sam Asghari has been an advocate for her freedom for a very long time. Asghari, who has dated the singer for four years, has also defended her on numerous occasions and the latest example of it came recently when he criticized past documentaries that focused on Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle.

“Apparently my opinion has increased in value over [the] last few days,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, referencing a past comment he made about Netflix’s upcoming film, Britney Vs. Spears. “Past docs left bad aftertaste. I’m hopeful this one will be respectful.”

He added, “I don’t blame CNN, BBC or Netflix (which got me thru lockdowns) for airing them because as an actor I tell other peoples stories too. I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from subject. Any credit for light being she should go to #freebritney.”

Just two days ago, Asghari shared his concerns with Netflix’s Britney Vs. Spears, specifically in regards to where the film’s profits would go.

“I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting [against] injustice #freebritney,” he wrote under Netflix’s Instagram post promoting the upcoming documentary. Lady Gaga’s manager, Bobby Campbell, also chimed in with comments of his own, thoughts that Asghari agreed with as he endorsed it with a 100 emoji.

“There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if they are donating their fees to Britney’s legal defense, or to legal defense funds to aide those who do not have the financial resources to fight against undue conservatorships,” Campbell wrote in part. “Even if it is in support of freeing Britney, this appears that it could be exploitative.”

You can view a screenshot of his message in the photo above.