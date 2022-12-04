Sam Smith will kick off 2023 with new music. Their fourth studio album, Gloria, is set to arrive in January and boasts a promising set of collaborations. Among the collaborators for Gloria are Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras, Koffee, and Jessie Reyez, the latter of whom will appear on two tracks.

This weekend, Smith shared a preview of one of the tracks called “Perfect.”

“I’m not perfect, but I’m worth it,” Smith sings on the track. “I used to love the nightlife / ‘Till the nightlife got too lonely / Might be time for the right guy.”

In a video, Smith plays the intro of the song, while wearing a t-shirt and jeans. When the beat switches, they are then seen in black underwear and pink lingerie.

Smith said in a recent interview with Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast that the inspiration behind their album’s title was both them and their fans, and their journeys to discovering their identities.

“I’ve called it Gloria because I’ve called that voice inside me Gloria,” they said. I”t’s like a voice in my head that just says, ‘You can do it’. And kids have just got to access that voice and feed it.”

Gloria is out 1/23/2023 via Capitol. Pre-save it here.

Check out the preview above.