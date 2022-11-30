Nearly a decade into their career, only now does it seems like singer Sam Smith is having a good time. After stepping out of the sad music pigeonhole they found success in earlier in their career, Smith has been dominating the charts with uptempo dance tracks. Whether it’s their collaboration with Burna Boy or No. 1 hit “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, Smith is creatively letting it all hang out.

But in their new video clip teasing their upcoming single, “I’m Not Here To Make Friends,” Smith let it all literally hang out. The British musician was modest on the top half of their body, covering their chest in a tangerine linen scarf. But the bottom half of their party is a sexy party.

Sporting black underpants and fishnet pantyhose, Smith’s tattoos are on full display. Smith seductively stomps a shimmering black patent leather boot with silver zipper detailing as they dance to the track.

Singing along to the provocative lyrics, “I could ease your appetite / No you’ve never been this high / Don’t be scared if you like it / Because I’m not here to make friends,” Smith is comfortable in the skin they’re in.

As the video’s caption reveals “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” is track No. 11 off of their forthcoming album, Gloria. Smith hasn’t shared any further details about the album but what we do know is single “Love Me More” and “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras have made the final cut. Apple’s iTunes Store reveals an additional eleven songs will appear on the album, including “I’m Not Here To Make Friends.”

Based on the short clip shared, “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” is sure to dominate TikTok’s “for you” page.

Gloria is out 1/27 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.