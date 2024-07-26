Sam Tompkins successfully fights the impulse to hide with Hi, My Name Is Insecure, his debut full-length album out now via Republic Records. The 16-track record chronicles his evolution from a 16-year-old Brighton boy busking for enough cash to buy a hat into a universally beloved man whose voice can’t be quantified in material value.

This April, Tompkins opened on the European leg of The Kid Laroi’s The First Time Tour, and he experienced the reward of allowing himself to be visible — giving others the opportunity to embrace him.

“Every night, before ‘More Than Me,’ I would belt out a note,” Tompkins told Uproxx of the soaring Hi, My Name Is Insecure track about his love for someone else overriding his chronic self-loathing. “It is a big ascending note that lasts a little bit, and I would always try to count the seconds. It’d always be on the fourth or fifth second when people would start cheering. Every night, without fail, it was always on the third, fourth, or fifth second, the crowd would cheer. When you’re the support act, you aren’t always lucky enough to have everyone’s attention. But for that little second, they made me feel like the headline act.”

People have been hanging on Tompkins’ every word for years. His visceral emotions coat every song, even covers like “To The Moon” with JNR Choi, which charted internationally. In August 2021, Justin Bieber — Tompkins’ idol-turned-friend — shared Tompkins’ single “Whole” to his Instagram Story, unprompted, and called it his “new favorite song.” Subsequent hits “Lose It All,” “Numb,” and “Time Will Fly” cemented his unique star quality. Still, Tompkins struggled to believe his worth — nearly giving up countless times.

Hi, My Name Is Insecure opens with the delicate title track, in which Tompkins sings of hating parties and wondering if he “wants to be here anymore.” With closer “Alone At The Party,” Tompkins satisfyingly brings it full circle, singing, “You’re alone at the party / But at least you left the house.”

In between, Tompkins sings so lovingly of other people. “Thank God You Talked To Me” is about how he met his partner, Lily Knott, another viable UK singer-songwriter. “Phones In Heaven” took on new meaning after his late father, John Tompkins, died by suicide last November. He contends with self-sabotage being in direct conflict with selfless adoration on “Almost Killed Me,” “All My Everything,” or “Then There Was One,” and he bravely shares his body dysmorphia on “See Me.” The vulnerable undertone is a resilient pursuit to join the rest of us in viewing him as the headliner. Whether he can see that just yet is secondary to his courage to try.

Below, Tompkins opened up about how writing Hi, My Name Is Insecure helped him heal, what he wishes people understood about body dysmorphia, and why he released this album in honor of his dad.

I took a quick scroll to the bottom of your Instagram and found you had captioned a video from April 2022 with, “hi my name is insecure,” and that must not be a coincidence. When was the seed for this album’s title and concept planted in your brain?

Well, I wrote this song at my flat in 2021, I want to say. I was sort of freestyling, like I do with my songs on my guitar at home, and I just came up with the line, “Hi, my name is insecure.” That song ended up being a love song, but the title really stuck with me. I hadn’t heard someone say something like that before, and I was trying to figure out what that meant during the process of writing my album. But I did think in the back of my mind, This might be my album title. As I wrote my album and got further and further into the process, I realized that, actually, a lot of the songs are coming from quite an insecure place, whether that’s within myself, body dysmorphia, issues with how I look at myself, or perhaps in relationships. The title came first, and then songwriting sort of — what’s the word? Prophesied itself.

Can you recall when you became conscience that you might be more insecure than your peers?

Honestly, I think when I got into any intimate relationships with people was when I realized that maybe there’s a problem. I had this inner hatred within myself that started when I was about 11 or 12 — maybe earlier than that. In the changing rooms for P.E. at school and not wanting to take my top off until everyone had finished. I sort of lingered around until everyone had finished and gone home or gone to their next lesson. But as I got older, it became harder. In relationships, it took a while for me to take my top off or whatever. It’s the opening lyric of my song “See Me”: “I’ve never been confident / Never wanted to take my shirt off in front of girls.” That was how I realized that it was an issue. There have definitely been phases throughout my life where I’ve seen that it’s been harder to integrate into certain situations because of how I view myself.

When did you realize that singing helped you feel better about yourself?

I wrote a song called “Follow Suit” about my friend who’d passed away, and I felt an instant sense of relief after I posted that. I was writing songs a little while before then — maybe I started at 16 — [but] I felt like I’d made something special out of something so raw for me and really sad that sometimes I can’t even talk about. So, making something positive out of something negative. I realized then, Oh, maybe this is my purpose for music. To write stuff like this because it definitely helps me. And if I put enough feeling into it, it’s hard to deny it for other people. If it’s so my feelings and my thoughts and my emotions, no one can really invalidate that. They have to sort of respect, at the very least, that I’ve poured my heart out. I tend to feel like the best music is the stuff that’s the most honest and true.

Speaking of “See Me,” how do you set aside private self-loathing to serve up your deepest vulnerabilities for public consumption?

I’ve always been quite an open book, though not necessarily about this particular topic. This has been one of the more taboo things in my life, but I guess I got the courage for songs like “See Me” through little bits and bobs of therapy, counseling, or life coaching. When I started talking about it and just saying it out loud rather than just keeping it inside — saying it to someone and having them just listen and perhaps give me tools to make me feel better — I felt like, Oh, maybe I’m ready to write a song. It was more to just write it down, to be honest. I was given a task by my life coach to write a letter to a certain individual who had been a part of the catalyst towards my problems with myself and my body. Instead of writing that letter, I decided to write a song, and that’s how “See Me” came about.

What do you wish more people understood about body dysmorphia and body shaming?

God, this is a good question. I’m very particular about how I say stuff about this subject. I think people should read up on what it actually is and get to know how it makes a person feel. For me, my biggest thing in terms of body shaming is when you say something to someone one time, it only takes that one time. There’s this amazing song by someone called Victoria Canal that really makes me feel seen. The lyric for her song “Shape” goes, “Once, somebody said my nose looks small from the left side of my head / So, that’s what I post on the internet / All it takes is once, some kid in math class likens you to a bus / And that’s it, body dysmorphia.”