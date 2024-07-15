Legend has it that Kurt Cobain knew Nirvana “made it” once “Weird Al” Yankovic parodied “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with “Smells Like Nirvana.” I wonder if Olivia Rodrigo feels the same way about Olive-a Rodrigo?

The “Vampire” singer was turned into her food counterpart in an episode of Sausage Food: Foodtopia, Prime Video’s streaming series follow-up to 2016’s Sausage Party.

In episode three “Third Course,” the foods, including Frank (Seth Rogen) and Brenda Bunson (Kristen Wiig), are putting on a Burning Man-style festival where they plan to burn a man to death. There’s also planned performances from artists like Megan Thee Scallion, Pruno Mars, Celine Dijon, Machine Gun Jelly, Boy Porridge, and Pita Ora — most of whom unfortunately die horribly in a crow attack. But the show must go on, and it does with Talking Breads (what, was The Grateful Bread too obvious?) and Olive-ia Rodrigo.

She performs a parody of “Traitor,” presumably titled “Tater,” where “It took you two weeks to go off and date her / Guess you didn’t cheat but you’re still a traitor” becomes “I heard from two leeks you went off to date her / You’re not a meat, you’re just a tater.” As Edward Norton’s Sammy Bagel Jr. comments, “I would not want to be the tater that wronged that olive.”

You can watch the scene below.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which also features the voices of Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, Will Forte, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Richardson, and Yassir Lester, is streaming now on Prime Video.