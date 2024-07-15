olivia rodrigo
Getty Image
Pop

Seth Rogen’s ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ Turned Olivia Rodrigo Into Olive-ia Rodrigo (Complete With A Song Parody)

Legend has it that Kurt Cobain knew Nirvana “made it” once “Weird Al” Yankovic parodied “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with “Smells Like Nirvana.” I wonder if Olivia Rodrigo feels the same way about Olive-a Rodrigo?

The “Vampire” singer was turned into her food counterpart in an episode of Sausage Food: Foodtopia, Prime Video’s streaming series follow-up to 2016’s Sausage Party.

In episode three “Third Course,” the foods, including Frank (Seth Rogen) and Brenda Bunson (Kristen Wiig), are putting on a Burning Man-style festival where they plan to burn a man to death. There’s also planned performances from artists like Megan Thee Scallion, Pruno Mars, Celine Dijon, Machine Gun Jelly, Boy Porridge, and Pita Ora — most of whom unfortunately die horribly in a crow attack. But the show must go on, and it does with Talking Breads (what, was The Grateful Bread too obvious?) and Olive-ia Rodrigo.

prime video

She performs a parody of “Traitor,” presumably titled “Tater,” where “It took you two weeks to go off and date her / Guess you didn’t cheat but you’re still a traitor” becomes “I heard from two leeks you went off to date her / You’re not a meat, you’re just a tater.” As Edward Norton’s Sammy Bagel Jr. comments, “I would not want to be the tater that wronged that olive.”

You can watch the scene below.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which also features the voices of Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, Will Forte, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Richardson, and Yassir Lester, is streaming now on Prime Video.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors