Here’s everything you need to know about the Seth Rogen -starring Sausage Party: Foodtopia, including plot details and the release date.

Did you know that Sausage Party is the second highest-grossing R-rated animated film of all-time after Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train? It’s true! To be fair, there aren’t a ton of animated titles with an R rating out there, but it’s still an impressive box office achievement — especially for a movie featuring a graphic orgy between foods. The success of 2016’s Sausage Party has led to a TV spin off, Sausage Party: Foodtopia , which debuts this summer on Amazon Prime Video .

Plot

Sausage Party (the movie) is about a sausage named Frank who leads a group of his fellow supermarket products on “a quest to discover the truth about their existence and what really happens when they become chosen to leave the grocery store.” But it’s mostly an excuse to make dirty jokes and puns.

Set after the events of the movie, Sausage Party: Foodtopia follows Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy, the characters voiced by Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, and Edward Norton, respectively, as they try to build their own food society. Little else is known, other than there’s a scene so “unbelievably shocking” that it caught the not-easily-shocked Wiig by surprise.

Rogen told Empire that he warned the PR folks at Amazon, “You should all just start wrapping your heads around this now. You’ll probably have to talk about this a lot.” He added, “We had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we’ve all become desensitized to it, because we’ll just be like, ‘Roll the scene!’ and then she was like, ‘Oh my God?! This is insane!’”

Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir, who both received screenplay credit on the movie, will serve as co-showrunners, while Conrad Vernon is back as director.

Cast

Original Sausage Party cast members Seth Rogen (sausage Frank), Kristen Wiig (hot dog bun Brenda), Michael Cera (sausage Barry), David Krumholtz (lavash Kareem Abdul Lavash), and Edward Norton (bagel Sammy Bagel Jr.) are all back, while the new additions to the cast include Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester in undisclosed roles. Bill Hader will, uh, probably not voice “Firewater” and “José Tequila” again.