Now that Taylor Swift is going full steam ahead on re-recording her first six albums (and gearing up for the October release of her tenth studio album, Midnights), Scooter Braun — who purchased her catalog from Big Machine Music Group owner Scott Borchetta in 2019 — apparently has some “regrets” about his deal.

During a new interview with Variety, Braun speaks about the deal. He eventually sold her catalog for a reported $300 million paycheck to an unnamed investment group in November 2020. “The regret I have is I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, great, let’s be in business together,” Braun said in the new article.

“My team attempted to enter into negotiations with Scooter Braun,” Swift shared on social media in November 2020, when his sale of her catalog took place, seemingly without her knowledge or inclusion. “Scooter’s team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive, before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature). So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work.”

“He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me,” she continued.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

Later in the article, Braun alleges that he too was under an NDA, seemingly referencing one from Borchetta, before also hinting at Swift. “When I did that deal, I was under a very strict NDA with the gentleman who owned it, and I couldn’t tell any artist,” he said. “I wasn’t allowed to. I wasn’t legally allowed to. What I told him was, hey, if any of the artists want to come back and buy into this, you have to let me know. And he shared a letter with me that’s out there publicly that – you know, the artist you’re referring to said, ‘I don’t want to participate in my masters. I’ve decided to, you know, not make this deal,’ blah, blah, blah. So that was the idea I was under.”

Continue scrolling for some internet reactions to Scooter Braun's interview.

