Though the success of Sebastián Yatra can’t be limited to one genre, there’s always a thread of romance that runs through all of the Colombian pop star’s songs. Among his biggest hits are reggaeton bangers, rock-infused anthems, and power ballads. Yatra’s latest single, “Los Domingos,” marks a return to his signature love songs and the direction of his next album. He is also broadening his horizons with his Broadway debut in Chicago this November.
“It’s the first song of a new stage in my life and my career,” Yatra says. “It’s the beginning of my fourth album. I’m the same writer and same artist, but I’m writing from a different perspective. I’ve lived a lot of new experiences in these past few years.”
Yatra scored his breakthrough hit in 2016 with the sultry reggaeton of “Traicionera.” When his debut album Mantra arrived two years later, he also showed that he was a Latin balladeer with heartfelt songs like “No Hay Nadie Más,” which has over a billion views on YouTube. After touring with Latin pop kings Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias, Yatra proved that he’s the next heartthrob in line for throne. In 2022, he performed “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s Encanto at the Academy Awards and later won his first Latin Grammy award for the Roy Orbison-esque “Tacones Rojos.”
In the last two years, Yatra has flexed his acting chops in the Netflix series Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After and opposite Emma Roberts in the Prime Video movie Space Cadet. Starting November 25, he will play devious lawyer Billy Flynn in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City. Over Zoom, Yatra talked with Uproxx about new music and his next act in a Tony-winning musical.
What have you been up to since releasing your last album Dharma in 2022?
I started working on this new album in 2022 after the Latin Grammys where I won Best Pop Album and Best Pop Song for “Tacones Rojos.” That was one of my biggest goals as a kid, so afterwards, it was like, “Okay, what do I do now? I already made my dream come true. What are my next dreams?” I’m still very young and life needs to keep exciting you. I wanted to take my time to go back home, do different things, understand where I was musically, and start to experiment with different things. You can say I’ve written 100 songs in the past year and a half. “Los Domingos” felt like the beginning of that journey.
Why did you decide to lead this next album with “Los Domingos” in particular?
It has that energy that’s super special. It’s the type of song that you want to send to somebody who you want to start something with. I think it’s beautiful because it goes back to love songs.
Another ballad you recently appeared on was “Akureyri” with Aitana. What’s the experience been like to return to your ballad roots?
It’s amazing! That’s why I was so excited about doing “Akureyri” with Aitana too because it’s a song we wrote in a car just like in the video you see on YouTube. We wrote it in Iceland. It’s such an honest and beautiful song on the guitar. You know how much I love guitars for my songs. “Los Domingos” really confirms that I’m going back to those ballads and those songs I’ve had the pleasure and the privilege of writing that have touched people’s hearts throughout the years. I’ve written some myself and some with super talented friends. These songs for me are the ones that can stick and stay forever because they hold a very deep meaning.
Your biggest hits include love songs like “No Hay Nadie Más” and “Un Año.” What does it mean for you to keep the ballad alive?
That’s kind of been the mission since I’ve started. I always wanted to keep ballads alive because in Spanish especially it was reggaeton. Now it’s música Mexicana and then all these different rhythms. I’ve done things in all of these rhythms, but my true essence is definitely in these ballads. I’ve always believed in them a lot since I was a kid. When I was about to release music, it was like, “Nobody listens to ballads anymore.” I was like, “F*ck! That’s what I’ve been preparing myself for. That’s what I’ve been writing all this time.” It’s cool to crack the code in different songs and be able to make ballads that still connect with this new generation that wants things quick, fast, and to be exciting. You can make songs super exciting even if they’re love ballads. You can sing it in English with Benson Boone. Every song he does is crazy. I love it! I always try to do that with my ballads and it’s really worked out for me these past few years. I just let the music speak to me and “Los Domingos” was speaking to me a lot.
What can you tell us about your next album?
When I was writing it and putting it all together, the songs that are part of it and the code for the album are like a celestial experience.
Are you going to plan to go on tour for the next album?
Of course! I gotta go sing for you. That’s going to be super fun. I’m already thinking about different ideas for the tour. I definitely think and hope it’s going to be the best tour of my life so far.
Throughout your career, you’ve collaborated with fellow Colombian acts like Karol G, Feid, Manuel Turizo, and Camilo. How do you feel to be a part of the wave of Colombian artists who have gone global?
It’s beautiful. It’s incredible! I’m at my parents’ house in Colombia right now. Five minutes away is Maluma’s house and J Balvin’s and then Karol’s. Manuel Turizo was also living here for some time. Him and Camilo are very much from Medellín even though Manuel grew up in Montería. They’re very connected to Medellín as well. Colombia in general, we’ve just been so blessed in these past years. There’s also the generation right before us too with Carlos Vives, Shakira, Juanes, and Diomedes Díaz. That guy’s a true rock star. It’s amazing to do it and know that your neighbors are doing it too. We’re all making this happen together.
Who do you want to collaborate with next?
I really get along with Shawn Mendes. We’ve been in the studio together before. The stuff that we’ve done so far hasn’t yet been like, “Okay, this is the song that we want to release.” It will be super cool to sing with Shawn at some point. I love what he’s doing with his new album. I’m so happy for him that he’s back to releasing music again. I know he had a moment like me where you’ve done so many things and you’re like, “Wait up. I got to stop and understand where it is that I am, what I want to do, what I want to really talk about, and what’s next.”
Speaking of what’s next, how do you feel to be joining the cast of Chicago on Broadway?
It’s crazy! I still can’t believe it. I can’t wait for November 25 to do my first performance. I’m going to be mega nervous, but next to those insane actors, crew, and directors, I know they’ll have my back. I’m crazy grateful for them for giving me this opportunity and believing in me. It’s really like being a part of history. Being the first Colombian to be in a lead role on Broadway is crazy! For me, it’s following Ricky Martin’s footsteps. I saw him on Broadway doing Evita 10 years ago. I hadn’t even released music then and now 10 years later to be the next guy that’s doing it, it’s mind-blowing.
What does it mean for you to play the character of Billy Flynn and what can we expect from your interpretation of the role?
Billy Flynn is a slick dude. He really has a lot of control over everything and everyone. He has a dark side of him that’s really developed. I think we all have a side where there’s a lot of light and also a side that’s darker. For this character, I really got to go more into that dark side and get it evolved a bit more. His intentions are very different from my normal intentions in life. That’s the exciting thing about acting: You get to be a different person 11 times a week in New York on Broadway. It’s a full-circle moment because I started acting because of music. I started when I was 12 because I did High School Musical and I played Troy. Now I get to be Billy Flynn, but this time it’s not at my school play. Now I’m doing it in New York at the Ambassador Theatre on Broadway, so it’s a small difference. [Laughs].
You’ve always been an ally to your LGBTQ+ fan base and the musical Chicago also has a large queer following. Do you have a message for your fans in the LGBTQ+ community?
I think my music and my way of seeing life has always been about just being yourself. That’s something that I love about the LGBTQ+ community, being able to get out of that trap of you have to be what others think you have to be. You’re just being yourself whether you like girls or boys. It’s all the same. We’re all human beings. It’s such a beautiful movement because it’s a movement that says, “Hey, I love myself. I love the way I am.” I think we, as a society, have learned a lot these past years from that movement to also accept ourselves the way we are. It’s being able to express yourself. I think they’ve set an example. My LGBTQ+ fans are here in my heart 100 percent. I have so many friends that are a part of the LGBTQ+ community and it’s wonderful.
You’re a pop star, an actor, and now making your debut on Broadway. What does it mean for you to branch out into different parts of the entertainment industry?
It’s a beautiful experience. More and more, I look at life and I live it through being grateful for different experiences. Having this experience, being a part of it, doing the work, meeting people, and getting out of your comfort zone, that is something to really cherish. Some of the hardest moments for me in life are those moments where I have nothing to do. Even though you have a bunch of free time and stuff, your head just starts spinning and you start thinking dumb stuff. My dad calls it work therapy. When you have things to do, you’re not thinking about, “Am I happy? Am I sad?” No, you’re just doing it and that’s life. I just want to live every experience being super present and involved.