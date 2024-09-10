Though the success of Sebastián Yatra can’t be limited to one genre, there’s always a thread of romance that runs through all of the Colombian pop star’s songs. Among his biggest hits are reggaeton bangers, rock-infused anthems, and power ballads. Yatra’s latest single, “Los Domingos,” marks a return to his signature love songs and the direction of his next album. He is also broadening his horizons with his Broadway debut in Chicago this November. “It’s the first song of a new stage in my life and my career,” Yatra says. “It’s the beginning of my fourth album. I’m the same writer and same artist, but I’m writing from a different perspective. I’ve lived a lot of new experiences in these past few years.” Yatra scored his breakthrough hit in 2016 with the sultry reggaeton of “Traicionera.” When his debut album Mantra arrived two years later, he also showed that he was a Latin balladeer with heartfelt songs like “No Hay Nadie Más,” which has over a billion views on YouTube. After touring with Latin pop kings Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias, Yatra proved that he’s the next heartthrob in line for throne. In 2022, he performed “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s Encanto at the Academy Awards and later won his first Latin Grammy award for the Roy Orbison-esque “Tacones Rojos.” In the last two years, Yatra has flexed his acting chops in the Netflix series Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After and opposite Emma Roberts in the Prime Video movie Space Cadet. Starting November 25, he will play devious lawyer Billy Flynn in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City. Over Zoom, Yatra talked with Uproxx about new music and his next act in a Tony-winning musical. What have you been up to since releasing your last album Dharma in 2022? I started working on this new album in 2022 after the Latin Grammys where I won Best Pop Album and Best Pop Song for “Tacones Rojos.” That was one of my biggest goals as a kid, so afterwards, it was like, “Okay, what do I do now? I already made my dream come true. What are my next dreams?” I’m still very young and life needs to keep exciting you. I wanted to take my time to go back home, do different things, understand where I was musically, and start to experiment with different things. You can say I’ve written 100 songs in the past year and a half. “Los Domingos” felt like the beginning of that journey. Why did you decide to lead this next album with “Los Domingos” in particular? It has that energy that’s super special. It’s the type of song that you want to send to somebody who you want to start something with. I think it’s beautiful because it goes back to love songs.

Another ballad you recently appeared on was “Akureyri” with Aitana. What’s the experience been like to return to your ballad roots? It’s amazing! That’s why I was so excited about doing “Akureyri” with Aitana too because it’s a song we wrote in a car just like in the video you see on YouTube. We wrote it in Iceland. It’s such an honest and beautiful song on the guitar. You know how much I love guitars for my songs. “Los Domingos” really confirms that I’m going back to those ballads and those songs I’ve had the pleasure and the privilege of writing that have touched people’s hearts throughout the years. I’ve written some myself and some with super talented friends. These songs for me are the ones that can stick and stay forever because they hold a very deep meaning. Your biggest hits include love songs like “No Hay Nadie Más” and “Un Año.” What does it mean for you to keep the ballad alive? That’s kind of been the mission since I’ve started. I always wanted to keep ballads alive because in Spanish especially it was reggaeton. Now it’s música Mexicana and then all these different rhythms. I’ve done things in all of these rhythms, but my true essence is definitely in these ballads. I’ve always believed in them a lot since I was a kid. When I was about to release music, it was like, “Nobody listens to ballads anymore.” I was like, “F*ck! That’s what I’ve been preparing myself for. That’s what I’ve been writing all this time.” It’s cool to crack the code in different songs and be able to make ballads that still connect with this new generation that wants things quick, fast, and to be exciting. You can make songs super exciting even if they’re love ballads. You can sing it in English with Benson Boone. Every song he does is crazy. I love it! I always try to do that with my ballads and it’s really worked out for me these past few years. I just let the music speak to me and “Los Domingos” was speaking to me a lot. What can you tell us about your next album? When I was writing it and putting it all together, the songs that are part of it and the code for the album are like a celestial experience. Are you going to plan to go on tour for the next album? Of course! I gotta go sing for you. That’s going to be super fun. I’m already thinking about different ideas for the tour. I definitely think and hope it’s going to be the best tour of my life so far. Throughout your career, you’ve collaborated with fellow Colombian acts like Karol G, Feid, Manuel Turizo, and Camilo. How do you feel to be a part of the wave of Colombian artists who have gone global? It’s beautiful. It’s incredible! I’m at my parents’ house in Colombia right now. Five minutes away is Maluma’s house and J Balvin’s and then Karol’s. Manuel Turizo was also living here for some time. Him and Camilo are very much from Medellín even though Manuel grew up in Montería. They’re very connected to Medellín as well. Colombia in general, we’ve just been so blessed in these past years. There’s also the generation right before us too with Carlos Vives, Shakira, Juanes, and Diomedes Díaz. That guy’s a true rock star. It’s amazing to do it and know that your neighbors are doing it too. We’re all making this happen together. Who do you want to collaborate with next? I really get along with Shawn Mendes. We’ve been in the studio together before. The stuff that we’ve done so far hasn’t yet been like, “Okay, this is the song that we want to release.” It will be super cool to sing with Shawn at some point. I love what he’s doing with his new album. I’m so happy for him that he’s back to releasing music again. I know he had a moment like me where you’ve done so many things and you’re like, “Wait up. I got to stop and understand where it is that I am, what I want to do, what I want to really talk about, and what’s next.” Speaking of what’s next, how do you feel to be joining the cast of Chicago on Broadway? It’s crazy! I still can’t believe it. I can’t wait for November 25 to do my first performance. I’m going to be mega nervous, but next to those insane actors, crew, and directors, I know they’ll have my back. I’m crazy grateful for them for giving me this opportunity and believing in me. It’s really like being a part of history. Being the first Colombian to be in a lead role on Broadway is crazy! For me, it’s following Ricky Martin’s footsteps. I saw him on Broadway doing Evita 10 years ago. I hadn’t even released music then and now 10 years later to be the next guy that’s doing it, it’s mind-blowing.