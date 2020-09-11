Like every other industry, award shows have been faced with challenges in light of the pandemic. Many shows, like the BET Awards have opted to go 100 percent virtual, streaming pre-recorded performances and award announcements. This year’s 33rd annual Hispanic Heritage Awards is doing just that and will be streaming their event as well as honoring artists like Selena Gomez and Bad Bunny.

During the ceremony, Gomez will be honored with the Arts Award for her work as a musician, director, actor, and now beauty mogul. Jose Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, said in a statement that he is “thrilled to recognize Selena Gomez with the Arts Award for her impact on American and global culture through her music [and] movies but also for her courage as an advocate for mental health.”

Tijerino continued to praise Gomez opening up about her mental health challenges, particularly her bipolar disorder diagnosis: “There’s power in vulnerability and Selena has made it okay to talk about difficult issues we all deal with, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Selena is a role model for so many for so many reasons.”

Along with Gomez, Bad Bunny will also be receiving an award. The Puerto Rican singer will be granted the Vision Award for being a “powerful voice” in music.

The 33rd Hispanic Heritage Award airs 10/6 on PBS. Watch it here.