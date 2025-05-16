Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez discuss the creation of their new album and debate which of them really said “I love you” first in a new short film, conveniently titled I Said I Love You First, same as the album itself.

The film includes both conversations about their joint creative process and intimate performances of songs from the album in their home, with Selena crediting Benny with having a more “diverse, interesting” musical palette than hers, and Benny complimenting his fiancée’s creativity.

They also discuss the challenges of figuring out a system for working together, with Selena admitting that “I didn’t want you in the room” while recording, because “it’s hard having producers in the room, but you make it easy.” The key, they discover, is communication, something that we get to see for the first time in their sweet short.

“Sometimes, people like to make stuff that’s so perfect and so put-together, but what makes you so special… is it’s rough around the edges and real,” Benny tells her. She replies, “The easiest thing about the process… your notes are always extremely generous and never dismissive of the qualities I do have.”

Watch the “I Said I Love You First” short film above.