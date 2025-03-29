Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story started as a hidden secret. But thanks to their latest collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, it has been thrust into the spotlight. With the couple knee-deep in planning their nuptials, Gomez says she has one wedding day wish, and it involves her Only Murders In The Building co-star Martin Short.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Selena Gomez said she would love for Martin Short to deliver a remark.

“Marty is due to give a speech,” she said. “I told him he must […] I feel like Marty would have an epic speech.”

But don’t think Gomez is leaving Steve Martin out. would “probably pull out his banjo” and show off his musical skills. Gomez joked Martin would is highly like to address the crowd just in a different way. “[He’ll] probably pull out his banjo,” said Gomez.

However, host Drew Barrymore offered another suggestion–Martin officiate the ceremony. Gomez seemed to be down with the idea, responding: “Oh my gosh! I hadn’t even thought about that.”

Watch a part of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show above.

I Said I Love You First is out now via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Find more information here.