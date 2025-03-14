Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are very much in love, and they have the album to prove it. I Said I Love You First features singles “Scared Of Loving You” (co-written by Finneas), “Call Me When You Break Up” (featuring Gracie Abrams), and now comes the Lana Del Rey-sounding “Sunset Blvd.”

“With open arms / Holding you naked, middle of Sunset Boulevard / Making you famous, everyone’s watching / Bare skin, concrete,” Gomez sings over a warm synth-pop beat. “They’re calling the police / Open arms / Holding you naked, middle of Sunset.” She also suggestively says that she wants a “big, big hard heart.”

Previously, Gomez and Blanco discussed making an album together. “We said at the beginning, ‘If this ever is weird, we cancel it f*cking immediately,’ because we knew what we had was so important,” he told Interview, while the Emilia Pérez actress added, “I definitely didn’t feel any sort of pressure. I was maybe just nervous with jitters in the beginning, and then slowly but surely it was happening and it sort of fell into place with a lot of hard work and love.”

I Said I Love You First is out 3/21 via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Find more information here.