Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Share The Retro Video For Their Suggestive New Song ‘Sunset Blvd’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are very much in love, and they have the album to prove it. I Said I Love You First features singles “Scared Of Loving You” (co-written by Finneas), “Call Me When You Break Up” (featuring Gracie Abrams), and now comes the Lana Del Rey-sounding “Sunset Blvd.”

“With open arms / Holding you naked, middle of Sunset Boulevard / Making you famous, everyone’s watching / Bare skin, concrete,” Gomez sings over a warm synth-pop beat. “They’re calling the police / Open arms / Holding you naked, middle of Sunset.” She also suggestively says that she wants a “big, big hard heart.”

Previously, Gomez and Blanco discussed making an album together. “We said at the beginning, ‘If this ever is weird, we cancel it f*cking immediately,’ because we knew what we had was so important,” he told Interview, while the Emilia Pérez actress added, “I definitely didn’t feel any sort of pressure. I was maybe just nervous with jitters in the beginning, and then slowly but surely it was happening and it sort of fell into place with a lot of hard work and love.”

I Said I Love You First is out 3/21 via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Find more information here.

