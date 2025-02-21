With their joint album, I Said I Love You First, one month away, Selena Gomez and her beau Benny Blanco have shared the video for the latest single, “Call Me When You Break Up,” featuring Gracie Abrams.

The song details a situation(ship) that’s all too familiar in the age of online dating and DM diving: an unrequited attraction with someone who already has a partner who is no good for them (in your head, at least). The video, which mirrors a late-night drunk video call, sees the two singers chanting the title’s refrain into the front facing camera. Meanwhile, Blanco’s instrumentation is upbeat and energetic, giving the passive-aggressive lyrics a cheeky, facetious air — unless, of course, the voice mail in question has the desired result.

Gomez and Abrams teased the song in a snippet earlier this week, offering fans another glimpse at the upcoming collaborative album — one that delves into a different vibe than the more earnest lead single, “Scared Of Loving You.” It’s cool that they didn’t cancel it.

Watch Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s “Call Me When You Break Up” video featuring Gracie Abrams above.

I Said I Love You First is out on 3/21 via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Find more information here.