Selena Gomez Reacts To ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Inspiring Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’

In a Rolling Stone interview that was published in December, Billie Eilish revealed that part of the inspiration for “Bad Guy” came from Selena Gomez’s Wizards Of Waverly Place theme song. Gomez was a guest on The Tonight Show yesterday, and on the program, she offered her reaction to that revelation.

Fallon pointed out that Eilish’s brother Finneas provided additional production on “Lose You To Love Me,” and from there went to tell Gomez about what Eilish said. That news was met with laughter and Gomez exclaiming, “I love Billie!” Fallon then played portions of each song back-to-back, and Gomez nodded in agreement and said “That’s so cool!” after hearing the similarities between a keyboard part in the Wizards theme and the “Bad Guy” hook.

Gomez also told Fallon of “Lose You To Love Me,” “I think there came a point in my life where there were so many things being said on my behalf, and I found myself protecting people that didn’t really protect me, because I didn’t want to start anything. But I had a right to say my side of this story, and I felt like that was so liberating, because it almost felt like I had let it go personally, inside of me, once it was out. That’s the greatest gift, I think.”

Elsewhere in the show, Gomez and Fallon played a round of “Can You Feel It?,” in which the pair had to touch mystery objects without seeing them and figure out what the things were.

Watch clips from Gomez’s appearance on The Tonight Show above.