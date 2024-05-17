Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are back for another season of the comedy series, which will premiere on Hulu this summer. The jam-packed crop of episodes are slated to be the “starriest season yet” thanks to a handful of guest appearances, a new location, and some In-N-Out, obviously.

Contrary to popular belief, murders are not only in New York buildings, but they happen everywhere. The Only Murders in the Building crew are returning for a fourth season, this time in the horrifying far away land of Los Angeles .

Plot

The fourth season brings bigger and better opportunities as the gang is asked to help make a film based on their popular true crime podcast, which is not as easy as it seems. As the season four synopsis teases, Charles-Haden Savage (played by Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) wrestle with the “shocking events at the end of season 3 surrounding Charles’ stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether she or Charles was the intended victim, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As Charles, Oliver, and Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.”

Showrunner John Hoffman previously teased what to expect in season four of Only Murders in the Building.

“I think the idea of what you create is a thing you put out to the world, and sometimes you can’t be prepared for the repercussions of what potentially the world does with your thing, and how they feel about it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s a challenging line to walk, and sometimes you have to face it in that way. So, the podcast and everything else that’s happened, and what it all means, and what it could have been meaning all along. That’s a really interesting world to look at for these three who stepped in that way.”

OK, but can we expect a Wizards of Waverly Place crossover?

Cast

Not only will the three main players of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return, but this season will bring even more guest stars on board. Melissa McCarthy, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Kind all appear in the upcoming season. Returning stars include Meryl Streep (who is NOT dating Martin Short… maybe), Jane Lynch, Michael Cyril Creighton and Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph.