When Will ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ With Selena Gomez Premiere?

Bringing successful children’s shows back from the dead can be a rough situation. On the one hand, there are kids who turned into adults and want to revisit their favorite characters later in life. On the other hand, wouldn’t it be horrible to bring them back just to learn that they aren’t as fun as adults? Some people felt that way about Fuller House, but none of the other reboots had the star power of Selena Gomez, so maybe this time it will stick.

The Emmy-nominated Gomez will guest star in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a new sequel series that picks up years after Wizards of Waverly Place. The series first ran from 2007-2012 and helped launch Gomez into superstardom. The Only Murders star is only will only appear in the first episode of the eight episode series, but she acts as an executive producer. Disney Channel alums Raven Symone and Danielle Fishel served as directors on season one.

The series will focus on Justin (David Henrie) who gave up his powers at the conclusion of the original story. Alex (Gomez) enlists in Justin’s help to guide a young wizard while also juggling his mortal life and family.

The first two episodes will air on Disney Channel October 29 at 8 p.m. The full season will be available the next day on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand, for those of you who have cable.

Ahead of Wizards, Gomez will appear in season four of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building alongside her other besties. Maybe those two guys will stumble onto Waverly Place at some point for some light crime solving.