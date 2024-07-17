Selena Gomez has won or been nominated for enough awards that her career accomplishments has its own Wikipedia page. But curiously, despite going toe-to-toe with comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, she has never received an acting nomination for her performance on Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building — until today.

Gomez is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Emmys, alongside Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Maya Rudolph (Loot), Jean Smart (Hacks), and Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale). That’s a category full of heavy hitters, but maybe it’s The Year of Selena Gomez. She won Best Actress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for starring in Emilia Pérez, which also won the Jury Prize. Could an Emmy be next?

Gomez talked about working with the Martins in an interview with The Wrap. “I am nowhere near as cool as Steve Martin and Martin Short. I think, for me, I’m a newbie, I’m a baby,” she said. “Still. I’m doing what I am doing as best as I can. But these are icons and I don’t feel like they were that intimidated. The only thing they ever said to me was, ‘We thought you were going to be annoying and high-maintenance.’ So I guess that means I’m not those things if they like working with me.

Only Murders In The Building is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series and Best Actor (both Martins). You can see the full list of nominations here. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards air on September 15, 2024.