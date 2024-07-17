Here Are Your Nominees For The 2024 Emmy Awards

The 76th Primetime Emmys series should be a banger. At least, that would be the hope after years of pandemic hiccups and the open-ended WGA strike last year. This year also will be missing a few shows that have historically dominated categories, so the odds feel more wide open without Succession or The White Lotus to dominate the drama and limited series categories.

With that said, there are some presumed frontrunner series. That would include FX’s Shōgun and The Bear along with ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, and Prime Video/Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Get ready for the awards half-season drama to begin with the broadcast coming on Sunday, September 15.

Here’s the complete list of nominees (being updated).

Best Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show