Here Are Your Nominees For The 2024 Emmy Awards

The 76th Primetime Emmys series should be a banger. At least, that would be the hope after years of pandemic hiccups and the open-ended WGA strike last year. This year also will be missing a few shows that have historically dominated categories, so the odds feel more wide open without Succession or The White Lotus to dominate the drama and limited series categories.
With that said, there are some presumed frontrunner series. That would include FX’s Shōgun and The Bear along with ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, and Prime Video/Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Get ready for the awards half-season drama to begin with the broadcast coming on Sunday, September 15.
Here’s the complete list of nominees (being updated).
Best Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited Or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Actor In A Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Actress In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Best Actor In A Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale”)
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear”)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks”)
Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
Meryl Streep (“Only Murders In The Building”)
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”)
Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
Paul Rudd (“Only Murders In The Building”)
Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Best Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Best Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Best Scripted Variety Series
Best Animated Program