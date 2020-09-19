Selena Gomez has often used her platform to advocate for change. A recent example came earlier this year, when she let black voices like Killer Mike take over her Instagram account to teach her followers about activism. Now Selena is calling out Facebook executives, asking that they fight against the spread of misinformation and racism littered about the social media platform. She sent a private message to chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, which she then shared to her Instagram story. In it, she requested that they “shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation.”

“It’s been a while since we sat down. We have a serious problem,” Gomez wrote. “Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism and bigotry. I am calling you both to help stop this. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it.”

Selena concluded her message by reminding Zuckerberg and Sandberg of the looming election. “We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting,” she said. “There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP.”

You can see her message to Zuckerberg and Sandberg in the photo above.