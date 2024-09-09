All the way back in November 2022, Rolling Stone relayed that Selena Gomez planned to “have some writing sessions, round out the 24 songs she’s already written for her next album, which she says she may start recording by the end of the year.” Nearly two years later, Gomez has yet to release a new album.

Don’t hold your breath, either.

On Monday morning, September 9, Vanity Fair revealed Gomez as its October 2024 cover star. The accompanying profile by Yohana Desta included an update on Gomez’s musical output, as excerpted below:

“The musical part of Emilia Pérez came easier. Gomez dove into the singing and the often intense choreography, which meant tapping back into her pop persona. ‘I can sing Spanish really well,’ she says, having released several songs in Spanish, including the 2021 EP Revelación. She enjoyed recording the songs for this film, which were written by French singer and lyricist Camille with Clément Ducol, but wants fans to know she doesn’t have plans to release any new music of her own at the moment. ‘I don’t know if I’m ready, you know?’ she says. ‘It’s a vulnerable space. Acting has always been my first love. Music is just a hobby that went out of control. Now it is a part of who I am, so I don’t think I’m going anywhere. I’m just not ready yet.'”

Earlier this year, Gomez said on the SmartLess podcast that she felt like she “had one more album in me,” but “would probably choose acting” if she had to do only one for the remainder of her career.

In August 2023, Gomez dropped “Single Soon,” which was her first and only release of 2023 and produced by Benny Blanco, her boyfriend.

Gomez released Rare in 2020 as her most recent LP, but her Revelación EP was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2022 Grammys.

Gomez is currently starring in the fourth season of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. Emilia Pérez is due out in select theaters this fall before hitting Netflix on November 13, as per Netflix.