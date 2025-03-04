On March 21, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will put an exclamation point on their relationship with the release of the joint album, I Said I Love You First. In the run-up to its release, the couple shared “Scared Of Loving You” and “Call Me When You Break Up” featuring Gracie Abrams, and now, they’ve shared the tracklist.

Gomez shared the list in the form of a photo on social media, in which she holds up a photo of a Polaroid of the song titles written on a blackboard. “benny & I are so excited to reveal the official tracklist for our album,” she wrote in the caption. You can see the full list below.

Blanco and Gomez are well-aware of the reputation that such projects can have. In an interview, Blanco said, “We said at the beginning, ‘If this ever is weird, we cancel it f*cking immediately,’ because we knew what we had was so important.” Gomez echoed that sentiment, but stressed that “I definitely didn’t feel any sort of pressure. I was maybe just nervous with jitters in the beginning, and then slowly but surely it was happening and it sort of fell into place with a lot of hard work and love.”

I Said I Love You First is out 3/21 via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Find more information here.

01. “I Said I Love You First”

02. “Younger And Hotter Than Me”

03. “Call Me When You Break U”

04. “Ojos Tristes”

05. “Don’t Wanna Cry”

06. “Sunset Blvd.”

07. “Cowboy”

08. “Bluest Flame”

09. “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten”

10. “Do You Wanna Be Perfect”

11. “You Said You Were Sorry”

12. “I Can’t Get Enough”

13. “Don’t Take It Personally”

14. “Scared Of Loving You”